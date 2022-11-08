JUST IN
Militancy in J&K linked to infiltration of terrorists from borders: Report
Javadekar, C M Ramesh appointed chairpersons of Rajya Sabha's ethics panel
EWS quota: There is no cut-and-dried formula, says Justice Maheswari
Over 8,400 old vehicles impounded, jump of 188% witnessed so far: Data
State govt is constantly trying to lay a network of roads: MP CM Chouhan
Close aide of Manish Sisodia will turn approver, CBI tells special court
Stubble burning incidents in Punjab cross 30,000-mark, shows data
A billionaire emits a million times more greenhouse gases: Oxfam
On highway to climate hell, humanity has a choice - cooperate or perish: UN
Gujarat and Rajasthan are Corporate India's investment lodestone
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Over 8,400 old vehicles impounded, jump of 188% witnessed so far: Data
Militancy in J&K linked to infiltration of terrorists from borders: Report
Business Standard

Javadekar, C M Ramesh appointed chairpersons of Rajya Sabha's ethics panel

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar reconstituted several committees and appointed their chairpersons, according to notifications issued by the Secretariat of the Upper House

Topics
Prakash Javadekar | Rajya Sabha | Bharatiya Janata Party

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Prakash Javadekar
Former Union minister Prakash Javadekar

Former Union minister Prakash Javadekar and BJP MP C M Ramesh have been appointed as chairpersons of Rajya Sabha's ethics and housing committees, respectively.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar reconstituted several committees and appointed their chairpersons, according to notifications issued by the Secretariat of the Upper House.

BJD MP Sujeet Kumar has been appointed as chairperson of Rajya Sabha's petitions committee, and DMK MP M Thambidurai of panel on government assurances while BJP MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa will chair the parliamentary panel on papers laid on the table.

BJP's chief whip in the Rajya Sabha Laxmikant Bajpayee will chair the Committee on Subordinate Legislation.

In the reconstituted ethics committee chaired by Javadekar, TMC floor leader of Rajya Sabha Derek O'Brien, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh, BJD leader Sasmit Patra and YSR Congress leader Vijaysai Reddy are also among its members.

Ramesh, BJP's key floor manager in the Upper House, will now chair the Rajya Sabha's housing committee, the notification said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Prakash Javadekar

First Published: Tue, November 08 2022. 06:48 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU