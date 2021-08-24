BJP MP Pragya dubs fuel price rise-inflation talk as Congress 'propaganda'

Pragya Singh Thakur, the Lok Sabha MP from Bhopal, on Tuesday dismissed the talk about rise in the prices of petrol and diesel and inflation as nothing, but a "propaganda" on part of the

She was speaking at a function of the Bhopal Municipal Corporation where Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan virtually inaugurated a pump house as well as flagged off new civic buses.

"Jo yeh log propaganda karte hai ki diesel mahanga, petrol mahanga. Ye mahangai kuchh aur nahi hai, ye Congressiyon ki mansikta hai, fokat ka propaganda hai (These people spread propaganda that diesel and petrol have become expensive. This inflation is nothing else but the mindset of the and merely propaganda), Thakur said.

During her address at the event, she also hailed the CM for introducing pollution-free vehicles in the state capital, reminiscing that earlier handkerchiefs used to cover the face during autorickshaw rides would get blackened with grime and dust generated during journey. Mocking Thakur for her statement on price rise, state spokesperson Narendra Saluja tweeted, "Congress is responsible for floods? Nehru's speech responsible for inflation? If facing a problem, go to Afghanistan? Now, MP is saying that inflation is nothing but propaganda of Congress' mindset. Send all to the mental hospital soon.

