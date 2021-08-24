BJP MP Pragya dubs fuel price rise-inflation talk as Congress 'propaganda'

-
ALSO READ
Petrol, diesel prices hiked again; here are the prices in your city today
Petrol, diesel prices unchanged, here are the prices in your city today
Petrol, diesel prices hiked again; here are the prices in your city today
Petrol, diesel prices unchanged, here are the prices in your city today
Petrol, diesel prices unchanged; here are the prices in your city today
-
Pragya Singh Thakur, the BJP Lok Sabha MP from Bhopal, on Tuesday dismissed the talk about rise in the prices of petrol and diesel and inflation as nothing, but a "propaganda" on part of the Congress.
She was speaking at a function of the Bhopal Municipal Corporation where Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan virtually inaugurated a pump house as well as flagged off new civic buses.
"Jo yeh log propaganda karte hai ki diesel mahanga, petrol mahanga. Ye mahangai kuchh aur nahi hai, ye Congressiyon ki mansikta hai, fokat ka propaganda hai (These people spread propaganda that diesel and petrol have become expensive. This inflation is nothing else but the mindset of the Congress and merely propaganda), Thakur said.
During her address at the event, she also hailed the CM for introducing pollution-free vehicles in the state capital, reminiscing that earlier handkerchiefs used to cover the face during autorickshaw rides would get blackened with grime and dust generated during journey. Mocking Thakur for her statement on price rise, state Congress spokesperson Narendra Saluja tweeted, "Congress is responsible for floods? Nehru's speech responsible for inflation? If facing a problem, go to Afghanistan? Now, MP Pragya Thakur is saying that inflation is nothing but propaganda of Congress' mindset. Send all to the mental hospital soon.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU