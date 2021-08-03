Jharkhand coronavirus update: 23 new cases push Covid-19 tally to 347,223

-
ALSO READ
Jharkhand coronavirus update: 56 fresh Covid cases, no new deaths
Casualty count: India's Covid deaths cross 400,000 mark, shows data
Jharkhand Congress chief says party intact amid reports of horse-trading
Jharkhand Cronavirus update: 28 new cases take state's tally to 346,946
Jharkhand reports 97 new coronavirus deaths, 4,169 fresh cases on May 10
-
Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally rose to 3,47,223 on Tuesday as 23 more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.
The state's coronavirus death toll remained unchanged at 5,129 as no fresh fatality was reported, it said.
Bokaro, Deoghar and Lohardaga districts registered the highest number of new cases at four each, followed by three each in Ranchi and Sahebganj, and two each in Latehar and Pakur.
The state now has 239 active cases, while 3,41,855 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 38 in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.
The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state has improved to 98.45 per cent, while the mortality rate stands at 1.47 per cent.
The state has thus far tested over 1.17 crore samples for COVID-19, including 41,744 in the last 24 hours, it added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU