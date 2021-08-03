Karnataka coronavirus update: 1,674 fresh Covid-19 cases, 38 deaths

-
ALSO READ
Karnataka Coronavirus update: 1,606 new Covid-19 cases, 31 deaths
Green card: Indian-American healthcare workers hold protest at US Capitol
Banks Board Bureau recommends 10 names for exec director posts in PSBs
Karnataka coronavirus update: New Covid cases dip below 2,000 in a day
Covid cases in Karnataka breach 1-mn mark; reports 4,234 new infections
-
Karnataka on Tuesday logged 1,674
fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 29.09 lakh, while 38 deaths took the toll to 36,650.
The day also saw 1,376 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries to 28,49,003, leaving 24,280 active cases.
Bengaluru Urban district reported the highest number of infections (477) and seven deaths, a health department bulletin said.
Dakshina Kannada logged 307 cases and eight fatalities, the highest among districts.
Mysuru district recorded 147 cases, Udupi and Hassan (104 each) Kodagu 94 and Tumakuru 80.
Thirteen districts reported zero fatalities, the bulletin said
Yadgir and Raichur districts did not report any fresh cases.
On Tuesday, 1,21,021 COVID tests were conducted, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 3.90 crore.
A total of 1,05,378 people were vaccinated, taking the overall number to 3.16 crore.
The positivity rate stood at 1.38 per cent and the Case Fatality Rate at 2.27 per cent.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU