Jharkhand coronavirus update: State reports 1,056 new cases, 12 more deaths

Press Trust of India  |  Ranchi 

Jharkhand on Tuesday reported

1,056 new cases of COVID-19, taking its tally to 32,174, according to an official bulletin.

Twelve more COVID-19 patients died in the state, following which the toll rose to 347, it said.

Total 725 patients were cured of the disease and discharged from hospitals during the day, it said.

There are 10,077 active cases in the state at present while 21,750 people have


recovered from the disease, the bulletin said.

The state tested 14,508 samples for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

First Published: Wed, August 26 2020. 06:56 IST

