Rajasthan coronavirus update: State sees 13 deaths, 1,370 fresh cases

recorded 13 more fatalities due to novel on Tuesday, taking the death toll to 980, a health department official said.

The state also reported 1,370 fresh COVID-19 cases. The total number of people infected by the infection stands at 73,325, out of these, 14,219 people are under treatment, he said.

The official said 53,376 people have been discharged after treatment till now.

In Jaipur, the death toll from rose to 260 followed by 89 in Jodhpur, 67 each in Bikaner and Bharatpur, 66 in Ajmer and Kota, 42 in Pali, 41 in Nagaur, 24 in Udaipur, 23 in Alwar and 19 in Dholpur.

Out of the fresh COVID-19 cases, 245 cases were reported in Jaipur, 243 in Jodhpur, 177 in Kota, 146 in Bikaner, 137 in Alwar, 133 in Bhilwara, 40 in Sikar, 30 in Ajmer, 19 in Udaipur, 17 in Pali, 16 in Karauli, 14 in Banswara, 13 each in Bharatpur and Nagaur, 12 each in Baran and Dungarpur, 11 in Chittorgarh, 10 in Ganganagar, nine each in Jhalawar and Sirohi, eight each in Churu and Dholpur, seven each in Jhunjhunu, Sawaimadhopur, five each in Rajsamand and Tonk, four each in Dausa, Pratapgarh and Jalore, three each in Barmer and Hanumangarh, and two cases in Jaisalmer, the official added.

