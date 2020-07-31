Jharkhand govt extends lockdown outside containment zones till Aug 31

-
ALSO READ
Moderna's coronavirus vaccine tested in humans shows early promise
No decision on extending national lockdown, don't speculate: Govt
Coronavirus LIVE: India awaits PM's word on lockdown as cases top 10,000
Coronavirus LIVE: Global cases cross 1.6-million mark; death toll at 95,685
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, wife test negative for coronavirus
-
Government of Jharkhand has ordered an extension of lockdown related restrictions currently in place in the state outside containment zones, up to August 31, due to COVID-19.
The order will come into effect from August 1.
Meanwhile, Jharkhand government on Thursday issued measures for the implementation of interstate quarantine protocol, to all Additional Chief Secretary, DGP, Principal Secretary, IG and Deputy IG.
According to the measures, in case of home quarantine, home visits will be made randomly to check the status of compliance of instructions.
Jharkhand has so far reported 5,728 COVID-19 active cases, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU