JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

Coronavirus LIVE: India sees 54900 cases in a day; ranks 5th by fatalities
Business Standard

Jharkhand govt extends lockdown outside containment zones till Aug 31

India has recorded its worst-ever spike of over 54,900 coronavirus cases, taking its tally to 1,639,350

Topics
Coronavirus Tests | Jharkhand | Coronavirus

ANI  |  General News 

Hemant Soren
CM Hemant Soren addresses a press conference in Jharkhand. (PTI)

Government of Jharkhand has ordered an extension of lockdown related restrictions currently in place in the state outside containment zones, up to August 31, due to COVID-19.

The order will come into effect from August 1.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand government on Thursday issued measures for the implementation of interstate quarantine protocol, to all Additional Chief Secretary, DGP, Principal Secretary, IG and Deputy IG.

According to the measures, in case of home quarantine, home visits will be made randomly to check the status of compliance of instructions.

Jharkhand has so far reported 5,728 COVID-19 active cases, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, July 31 2020. 08:01 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU