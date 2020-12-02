JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

Top headlines: VI bites bullet on tariff hike; auto sales contract in Nov
Business Standard

Jharkhand registers 181 fresh Covid-19 cases, 5 additional fatalities

Jharkhand reported 181 new Covid-19 cases, taking the total number of cases to 109,332, according to the data released by the health department

Topics
Jharkhand | Hemant Soren | Coronavirus Vaccine

ANI  |  General News 

A medical staff collects a swab sample of a man for the COVID-19 during random testing of the people traveling from Delhi to Noida as the cases increase, in Noida on Wednesday.
A medical staff collects a swab sample of a man for Covid-19

Jharkhand reported 181 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases to 1,09,332, according to the data released by the health department.

5 more deaths were also reported on Tuesday, taking the death toll to 969.

Meanwhile, India reported 31,118 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's data on Tuesday.

The overall coronavirus cases reached 94,62,810 including 4,35,603 active cases and 88,89,585 recoveries. With 482 new deaths, the cumulative toll mounted to 1,37,621.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Wed, December 02 2020. 07:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU