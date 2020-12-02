DRL, RDIF commence clinical trials for Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine in India

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19: Dr Reddy's to distribute Russian vaccine in India. What we know
Russian vaccine on its way to India, pact signed with Dr Reddy's for trials
Russian 'Sputnik V' vaccine arrives in India for human clinical trial
Russia ropes in Dr Reddy's to sell 100 mn Covid-19 vaccine doses; stk up 4%
Russia asked to apply for Sputnik V vaccine trials in India via local rep
-
Dr Reddy's Laboratories and Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) on Tuesday said they have commenced adaptive phase 2/3 clinical trials for the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine in India.
The trials have commenced after receiving the necessary clearance from the Kasauli-based Central Drugs Laboratory, they added.
This will be a multicentre and randomised controlled study, which will include safety and immunogenicity study, the Hyderabad-based drug maker and RDIF said in a joint statement.
The clinical trials are being conducted by JSS Medical Research as the clinical research partner.
Further, Dr Reddy's has partnered with the Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC), Department of Biotechnology (DBT) for advisory support and to use BIRAC's clinical trial centres for the vaccine, it added.
Recently, RDIF had announced the second interim analysis of clinical trial data, which showed 91.4 per cent efficacy for the vaccine on day 28 after the first dose; and efficacy of over 95 per cent 42 days after the first dose.
Currently, 40,000 volunteers are taking part in phase 3 of Sputnik V clinical trials, out of which over 22,000 have been vaccinated with the first dose and more than 19,000 with both the first and second doses of the vaccine, it added.
"This is another significant step as we continue to collaborate with multiple entities along with the government bodies to fast-track the process for launching the vaccine in India.
"We are working towards making the vaccine available with a combination of import and indigenous production model," Dr Reddy's Laboratories Co-Chairman and Managing Director G V Prasad said.
In September 2020, Dr Reddy's and RDIF entered into a partnership to conduct clinical trials of the Sputnik V vaccine and the rights for distribution of the first 100 million doses in India.
Earlier on August 11, 2020, the Sputnik V vaccine, developed by the Gamaleya National Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, was registered by the Ministry of Health of Russia. It became the world's first registered vaccine against COVID-19 based on the human adenoviral vector platform.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU