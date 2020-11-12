Jharkhand registers 284 new coronavirus cases, 3 fresh fatalities

-
ALSO READ
Jharkhand reports 395 new coronavirus cases; tally rises to 1,00,964
Jharkhand registers 345 new coronavirus cases, 4 fresh fatalities
Jharkhand reports 397 new coronavirus cases, five additional deaths
Jharkhand registers 326 new coronavirus cases, taking caseload to 102,087
UK coronavirus update: 23,056 fresh Covid-19 cases, 280 fatalities
-
Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally rose
to 1,05,224 on Thursday as 284 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.
Three fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 913, he said.
Ranchi district reported the highest number of new cases at 78, followed by Bokaro (40), Dhanbad (37) and East Singhbhum (29), the official said.
One fresh fatality each was reported in East Singhbhum, Bokaro and Ranchi districts, he said.
The state now has 4,009 active coronavirus cases, while 1,00,302 people have been cured of the disease so far, the official said.
Jharkhand has tested 25,320 samples for COVID-19 on Wednesday, he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU