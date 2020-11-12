Jharkhand registers 284 new coronavirus cases, 3 fresh fatalities

Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally rose



to 1,05,224 on Thursday as 284 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

Three fresh fatalities pushed the state's death toll to 913, he said.

Ranchi district reported the highest number of new cases at 78, followed by Bokaro (40), Dhanbad (37) and East Singhbhum (29), the official said.

One fresh fatality each was reported in East Singhbhum, Bokaro and Ranchi districts, he said.

The state now has 4,009 active cases, while 1,00,302 people have been cured of the disease so far, the official said.

has tested 25,320 samples for COVID-19 on Wednesday, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)