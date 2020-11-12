JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

Coronavirus vaccine update: Pfizer vaccine by Dec; Moderna data by Nov-end
Business Standard

Jharkhand registers 284 new coronavirus cases, 3 fresh fatalities

Jharkhand's Covid-19 tally rose to 105,224 as 284 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said

Topics
Jharkhand | Coronavirus | Hemant Soren

Press Trust of India  |  Ranchi 

Coronavirus, covid, tests
Healthcare workers wearing Personal Protective Equipment

Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally rose

to 1,05,224 on Thursday as 284 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

Three fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 913, he said.

Ranchi district reported the highest number of new cases at 78, followed by Bokaro (40), Dhanbad (37) and East Singhbhum (29), the official said.

One fresh fatality each was reported in East Singhbhum, Bokaro and Ranchi districts, he said.

The state now has 4,009 active coronavirus cases, while 1,00,302 people have been cured of the disease so far, the official said.

Jharkhand has tested 25,320 samples for COVID-19 on Wednesday, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Thu, November 12 2020. 09:29 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU