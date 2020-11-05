Jharkhand registers 301 new coronavirus cases, 3 fresh fatalities

Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally rose to



1,03,188 on Thursday as 301 more people tested positive for the infection, while three fresh fatalities pushed the state's death toll to 894, a health official said.

Ranchi district reported the highest number of new cases at 105, followed by East Singhbhum (48) and Deoghar (24), he said.

Two fresh fatalities were reported in East Singhbhum district and one in Lohardaga, the official said.

Jharkhand now has 4,814 active cases, while 97,480 people have been cured of the disease so far, he said.

The state has tested 30,086 samples for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the official said.

