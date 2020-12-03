Jharkhand reports 206 fresh coronavirus cases, 2 additional fatalities

Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally mounted



to 1,09,538 on Thursday as 206 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

Two more patients succumbed to the infection, pushing the state's death toll to 971, he said.

Ranchi district registered the highest number of new cases at 85, followed by East Singhbhum (20) and Dhanbad (18), the official said.

Both the fresh fatalities were reported in Ranchi, he said.

now has 1,907 active cases, while 1,06,660 people have been cured of the disease so far, the official said.

The state has tested 21,114 samples for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, he added.

