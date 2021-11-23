US warns residents against travelling to Germany, Denmark amid Covid surge

-
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has advised against travel to Germany and Denmark due to a Covid-19 resurgence in both the countries.
People should avoid travelling to the two European countries, which were designated as "Covid-19 Very High" in the Level 4 category, and anyone who must travel should be fully vaccinated first, Xinhua news agency quoted the CDC as saying on Monday.
"Avoid travel to these destinations. If you must travel to these destinations, make sure you are fully vaccinated before travel."
"Do not travel to Germany due to Covid-19," the State Department, which also designated the countries as "Level 4: Do Not Travel", added.
The Department issued the same notice for Denmark.
The CDC currently lists about 75 destinations worldwide at Level Four, which have more than 500 cases per 100,000 residents in the past 28 days.
Last week, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Iceland and the island of Guernsey were also added to the Level 4 category.
The travel advisories come after the US reopened its borders to international travellers earlier this month following months long Covid-19 travel restrictions.
Under this new policy, fully vaccinated international travellers are permitted to enter the US provided they show proof of vaccination and a negative Covid-19 test taken within three days of their trip.
