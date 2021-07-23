Joint committee on Data Protection Bill gets extension to submit report

The Joint Committee of Parliament (JCP) examining the Personal was on Friday given an extension till the to submit its report.

The JCP was constituted in the in December 2019 and was expected to submit its report in the Budget Session.

P P Chaudhary of the ruling BJP on Friday moved a motion seeking extension up to the of Parliament for the 30-member panel to submit its report.

"That this House do extend up to the first week of of Parliament, 2021, the time for the presentation of the report of the Joint Committee on the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019," the motion read.

It was passed by a voice vote.

This is for the fifth time the committee's tenure has been extended.

The Personal seeks to regulate the use of individual's data by the government and private companies.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)