Journalist Siddique Kappan walks out of UP jail on bail after over 2 years

Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan walked out of jail on Thursday, a day after the sureties required for his bail was submitted in court.

Kappan has been released from jail, a senior official said here.

Kappan and three others were arrested in October 2020 while on their way to Hathras where a Dalit woman died allegedly after being raped.

