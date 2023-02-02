Journalist Siddique Kappan walks out of UP jail on bail after over 2 years

-
Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan walked out of jail on Thursday, a day after the sureties required for his bail was submitted in court.
Kappan has been released from jail, a senior official said here.
Kappan and three others were arrested in October 2020 while on their way to Hathras where a Dalit woman died allegedly after being raped.
First Published: Thu, February 02 2023. 10:09 IST
