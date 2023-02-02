JUST IN
Budget session: Opposition to meet in Parliament to evolve joint strategy
Journalist Siddique Kappan walks out of UP jail on bail after over 2 years

Kappan and three others were arrested in October 2020 while on their way to Hathras where a Dalit woman died allegedly after being raped

Topics
Uttar Pradesh | Hathras case | Yogi Adityanath

Press Trust of India  |  Lucknow 

Siddique Kappan, Journalist
Photo: Twitter @PJkanojia

Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan walked out of jail on Thursday, a day after the sureties required for his bail was submitted in court.

Kappan has been released from jail, a senior official said here.

Kappan and three others were arrested in October 2020 while on their way to Hathras where a Dalit woman died allegedly after being raped.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, February 02 2023. 10:09 IST

