JP Nadda to be on a day-long visit to West Bengal's Siliguri on Monday

BJP president J P Nadda will be on a day-long visit to in on Monday to attend several events.

The assembly polls are scheduled in in the first half of the next year and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is making a determined bid to put an end to Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee's 10-year-old reign, following an impressive show in the state in last year's Lok Sabha polls.

In a statement, BJP's chief spokesperson Anil Baluni said Nadda will hold separate meetings with party leaders and representatives of various social groups in

The BJP president will address a press conference and offer prayers at a temple. He will also pay tributes to social reformer Panchanan Barma.

is in north Bengal, a region where the BJP had performed very well in the Lok Sabha polls and which has emerged as a stronghold of the saffron party.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)