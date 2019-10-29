Justice S A Bobde to take over as next CJI, will assume office on Nov 18

Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde will be the next of India as President Ram Nath Kovind paved his way after signing a warrant on Tuesday appointing him as the next CJI.

Justice Bobde will be sworn in as on November 18 and will serve this post for around 18 months.

Present on October 18 has recommended second senior-most judge Justice Bobde as his successor.

Justice Gogoi was the 46th Chief Justice of India, who took the charge on October 3, 2018 and will demit office on November 17.

Justice Bobde was part of the five-judge constitution bench hearing longest running Ayodhya land dispute case and in which the judgement is still awaited.