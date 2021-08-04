K'taka: Kalaburagi city corporation launches survey to rehabilitate beggars

-
ALSO READ
Bengaluru municipal body detects two Covid-19 clusters in the city
Karnataka minister hints at lockdown extension in the state till June 30
Bengaluru: Institutional quarantine must for those from other states
Covid-19: HC seeks Delhi govt stand restraining beggars at traffic lights
CET entrance examinations to be held on August 28, 29 in Karnataka
-
Karnataka's Kalaburagi City Corporation has launched a survey of beggars to rehabilitate them and stop the practice.
Kalaburagi City Corporation Commissioner Snehal Lokhande informed that the survey has been taken up in coordination with Kalaburagi police and Social Welfare Department.
"As we all know, begging is completely prohibited but still many are undertaking begging activities in the city. So that stop that and to rehabilitate the beggars, we have initiated this survey," he said.
Lokhande further said the beggars will be sent back to their native places.
"There are many people in the city who have come from various places and do not have any economic activity to take up here, so they have restored to begging as a last measure. We will be rehabilitating and shifting them to their hometowns. In this way the begging activities in the city will be prevented and controlled," he said.
The Commissioner also urged people to not entertain begging activities and also appealed to beggars to cooperate.
"Kalaburagi City Police is there with you (beggars)," he said stressing that people involved in this will be dealt with in a strict manner.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU