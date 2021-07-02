JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » Human Interest

HC directs Bengal govt to provide relief to post-poll violence victims
Business Standard

In pictures: Indian Railways' first movable freshwater tunnel aquarium

India's first movable freshwater tunnel aquarium opened at the Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna Railway Station for the general public. See in pictures for more

Topics
Indian Railways

BS Web Team & PTI  |  New Delhi 

A movable aquarium

A movable aquarium
1 / 5
Photo: Twitter/DRM Bengaluru

Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation Ltd(IRSDC) in collaboration with HNi Aquatic Kingdom has opened Indian Railways first movable freshwater tunnel aquarium at the Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna Railway Station in Bengaluru for the general public.

Based on the Amazon River concept

Based on the Amazon River concept
2 / 5
Photo: ANI

The aquarium is a one-of-its-kind aquatic park based on the Amazon River concept and promises to be a visual treat and a passenger's delight, IRSDC said in a release on Thursday.

Fare and Covid protocols

Fare and Covid protocols
3 / 5
Photo: ANI

In addition to enhancing the passenger experience, the initiative would be a revenue earner for Indian Railways, it said, adding that a nominal entry fee of Rs 25 has been kept per passenger. However, due to covid related protocols only 25 visitors can visit the aquarium at a time. 

A 12-feet long aquatic kingdom

A 12-feet long aquatic kingdom
4 / 5
Photo: Twitter/DRM Bengaluru

The 12-feet long aquatic kingdom is Indian Railways first paludarium housing myriad flora and fauna, and its entrance gives a glimpse into marine life, with a beautiful dolphin humbly greeting visitors with a slight bow and a smile, the release said.

IRSDC role in development

IRSDC role in development
5 / 5
Photo: Twitter/DRM Bengaluru

IRSDC has been entrusted with the mandate to undertake facility management at five railway stations--KSR Bengaluru, Pune, Anand Vihar, Chandigarh and Secunderabad-- to enhance customer experience and make travel a safe and hassle-free experience. Shortly, IRSDC will be undertaking facility management of 90 more stations in a phased manner. 


Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Fri, July 02 2021. 16:07 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.