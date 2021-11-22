Kamal Haasan hospitalised after testing positive for Covid-19, stable

-
ALSO READ
Kamal Haasan tests positive for Covid-19, admitted to a hospital
Pass resolution in TN Assembly to shut Sterlite permanently: Kamal Haasan
EC should make cow rearing mandatory for contesting polls: MP minister
Volvo India MD Interview: Kamal Bali on glide path to net-zero target
Tamil superstar Vijay in race to outshine Rajinikanth, Kamal in politics
-
Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasan on Monday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and a hospital here, which is treating him, said the actor's condition is stable.
The actor is on medical management and his condition is stable, Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre said in a bulletin, adding Haasan tested positive for the virus following his admission for lower respiratory tract infection and fever.
Haasan said in a tweet, "I had mild cough following my return from the USA. When I tested, the coronavirus infection was confirmed. I have isolated myself in hospital. Everyone should be on guard realising that the COVID-19 spread has not faded."
Chief Minister M K Stalin tweeted wishing Haasan an early recovery to resume his work. PMK founder leader S Ramadoss and the actor's fans and MNM workers were among others who wished Haasan a quick recovery.
During his visit, Haasan had on November 15 held discussions at Chicago with his North America-based supporters who apprised him on their initiatives so far and future plans. The MNM chief congratulated them for their support to their motherland, despite being in a foreign country for work.
Haasan returned home days ago.
The MNM chief, ahead of his foreign trip, had also visited flood-hit areas here and distributed welfare assistance on behalf of his party to the affected people.
On November 20, Haasan, welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement on withdrawal of farm laws, had said MNM's staunch opposition to such legislations and his party leaders' protest against it in Delhi were 'historic moments of pride.'
The 67-year old actor-politician, who celebrated his birthday on November 7, continues to be involved in film making and television shows as well.
A Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial, the upcoming action flick 'Vikram' and the long awaited 'Indian-2' are the movies he is currently engaged with. Also, he is the 'Bigg Boss' show (Tamil season 5) host in Star Vijay television channel.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU