Karnataka adds 1,445 fresh coronavirus infections; 10 fatalities

Karnataka recorded over 1,445 new cases of COVID-19 and ten fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 9,71,647 and the toll to 12,444, the Health department said on Monday.
This is for the seventh consecutive day that the state is reporting over 1,000 new cases, however it has come down from 1,715 infections on Sunday.
The day also saw 661 patients getting discharged after recovery.
Cumulatively 9,71,647 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state. It included 12,444 deaths and 9,44,917 discharges, the Health department said in its bulletin.
Out of 14,267 active cases, as many as 136 are undergoing treatment in intensive care units of various hospitals.
Four of the fresh deaths were reported from Bengaluru Urban and one each from Dakshina Kannada, Dharwad, Kalaburagi, Mysuru, Tumakuru and Uttara Kannada.
Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 886, Udupi 113, Mysuru 61, Tumakuru and Bidar 51, Kalaburagi 43, followed by others.
Bengaluru Urban tops the districts in list of positive cases, with a total of 4,18,558, followed by Mysuru 54,872 and Ballari 39,493.
Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 4,04,116, followed by Mysuru 53,490 and Ballari 38,788.
A total of over 2,04,67,387 samples have been tested so far, out of which 78,178 were tested on Monday alone. Only 3,513 of them were rapid antigen tests.
