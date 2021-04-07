Karnataka administers over 5 million coronavirus vaccine: Health dept

: Amid a surge in coronavirus



cases, has inoculated over 50 lakh people, said the Health Department on Wednesday.

A total of 50,16,695 vaccinations have been administered so far with the first and second dose, the department said.

Revealing this, state Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar tweeted, " crossed 50 lakh inoculations today. As of 2 pm today, 45,13,857 people received their first dose of vaccine and 5,02,838 people both doses of vaccine."



The vaccination drive is underway at 6,173 sites across the state, including the 5,564 government and 609 private centres, he said.

People keen on getting inoculated came at a time when the COVID-19 cases exceeded 6,000 and 39 deaths were reported across the state on Tuesday alone.

