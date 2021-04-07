Karnataka administers over 5 million coronavirus vaccine: Health dept

-
ALSO READ
Coronavirus vaccines administered at 89 hospitals in Gurugram rapid phase
Andhra to intensify Covid-19 vaccination drive in urban areas from March 29
Hong Kong coronavirus vaccination drive struggles to gain public trust
Potential Covid-19 vaccines not affected by recent mutations: Report
World Coronavirus Dispatch: Iran's vaccination drive mired in geopolitics
-
: Amid a surge in coronavirus
cases, Karnataka has inoculated over 50 lakh people, said the Health Department on Wednesday.
A total of 50,16,695 vaccinations have been administered so far with the first and second dose, the department said.
Revealing this, state Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar tweeted, "Karnataka crossed 50 lakh inoculations today. As of 2 pm today, 45,13,857 people received their first dose of vaccine and 5,02,838 people both doses of vaccine."
The vaccination drive is underway at 6,173 sites across the state, including the 5,564 government and 609 private centres, he said.
People keen on getting inoculated came at a time when the COVID-19 cases exceeded 6,000 and 39 deaths were reported across the state on Tuesday alone.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU