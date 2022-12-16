JUST IN
Karnataka bags National Energy Conservation Award 2022 by power ministry

The Union Ministry of Power has selected Karnataka Renewable Energy Development to be the winner of the first prize in the State Designated Agency sector at the National Energy Conservation Awards

Ministry of Power | Karnataka | Energy

IANS  |  Bengaluru 

wind energy
Representative Image (Photo: PTI)

The Union Ministry of Power has selected Karnataka Renewable Energy Development Ltd (KREDL) to be the winner of the first prize in the State Designated Agency (SDA Group-1) sector at the National Energy Conservation Awards - 2022 (NECA 2022).

The National Energy Conservation Awards - 2022 was organised by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) as part of the 'National Energy Conservation Day' at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi on Thursday.

President Droupadi Murmu presented the award to Kumar Naik, Additional Chief Secretary (Energy) to the government of Karnataka, and Rudrappaiah, K.P. MD, Karnataka Renewable Energy Development Ltd. (KREDL)as an appreciation for the achievement in the field of energy conservation.

KREDL was chosen for the prestigious award based on the energy efficiency projects implemented by them in the state as well as the information collected from the other respective state government departments.

Minister for Energy, Kannada, and Culture, V. Sunil Kumar congratulated the KREDL officials on winning this award for Karnataka. He said: "Energy conservation plays a crucial role in combating the challenges of climate change and global warming. Our department is focused on energy conservation, clean and green energy initiatives. We aim to achieve energy conservation by creating awareness about energy conservation and improving energy efficiency."

Kumar Naik, Additional Chief Secretary (Energy) to the government of Karnataka, said: "Karnataka has a vital role to play in India's energy efficiency policy implementation. We are working relentlessly in meeting the state-specific goals on sustainable development in the most energy-efficient way. In this regard, the state has taken several measures for achieving, Energy Efficiency in line with the enactment of the EC Act 2001".Earlier, Karnataka had scored and was categorized as "an Achiever" in the State Energy Efficiency Index (SEEI) 2018 and 2019.

Further, the state was categorised as a "Front runner" in the SEEI 2020 and bagged the first prize under National Energy Conservation Award 2021 for the performance of the State in the group-1 category.

The SEEI 2022 assessed the performance of thirty-six (36) states and UTs on their energy efficiency initiatives during FY 2020-21 and FY 2021-22, and the KREDL has carried out an assessment study of all the cross sectors in the state to provide the details for SEEI 2022.

--IANS

mka/pgh

 

First Published: Fri, December 16 2022. 07:52 IST

