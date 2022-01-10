Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai tests Covid positive

-
ALSO READ
Basavaraj Bommai takes oath as new Chief Minister of Karnataka
Will discuss rising fuel prices with FM, says Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai
Basavaraj Bommai to lead BJP in 2023 assembly polls: Karnataka BJP chief
Karnataka Bitcoin scam blew up as Oppn didn't probe when in power: Bommai
Karnataka sets up committee to select 75 medal winners for 2024 Olympics
-
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said he has tested positive for COVID-19, with mild symptoms.
The Chief Minister also said he is doing "fine" and is under home quarantine.
"I have tested positive for COVID-19 today with mild symptoms. My health is fine, I am under home quarantine. I request everyone who have recently come in my contact to isolate themselves and get tested," Bommai tweeted.
He had attended several official engagements today including last rites of noted Kannada literary figure Chandrashekhar Patil, launch of precaution dose COVID vaccination, meeting on administrative reforms, and meeting with a delegation of former Vice Chancellors, among others.
Recently, Bommai's cabinet colleagues- Revenue Minister R Ashoka and Primary and Secondary Education B C Nagesh- had tested COVID positive.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU