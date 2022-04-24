Digital transactions worth Rs 20,000 crore taking place daily: PM Modi

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said digital transactions worth Rs 20,000 crore are now taking place daily in the country and asserted that this is not only increasing facilities but also encouraging an environment of honesty.
In his monthly Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast, Modi said small online payments are helping build a big digital economy and many new fintech start-ups are coming up.
He also urged people who have any experience related to digital payments and the startup ecosystem to share it with others.
"Your experiences can be a source of inspiration for others in the country," he said.
"Now digital transactions worth Rs 20,000 crore are taking place daily in our country. In March, UPI (Unified Payments Interface) transactions even reached Rs 10 lakh crore," he said.
This is not only increasing facilities in the country but also encouraging an environment of honesty, Modi added.
He said people from across the country have written letters and messages to him about the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya inaugurated on April 14, the birth anniversary of Babasaheb Ambedkar.
There can be no better time than 75 years of India's Independence to remember the contribution of prime ministers, Modi said.
He also urged people to visit a local museum during holidays and share their experiences using the hashtag 'MuseumMemories'.
In his remarks, Modi noted that just like in sports, 'divyangjan' are doing wonders in arts, academics and many other fields.
With the power of technology, they are achieving greater heights, he said.
He also urged people to take all Covid related precautions in view of upcoming festivals in May.
