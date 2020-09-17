JUST IN
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa to pump Rs 39,300 cr to boost agri sector

BS Yediyurappa announced that the state government is planning to pump about Rs 39,300 crore in this fiscal year to propel the agriculture related activities

IANS  |  Bengaluru 

To give a strong fillip to agricultural and rural economy, Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Wednesday announced that the state government is planning to pump about Rs 39,300 crore in this fiscal year to propel the agriculture related activities.

Speaking after launching 'Financial Response' scheme in an event that was organised by the Karnataka Cooperative department here, Yediyurappa said that the proposed grant of Rs 39,300 crore would be disbursed through cooperative institutions, and this will be done with the help of the Central government as well.

Reiterating that Karnataka was one of the foremost state in tackling Covid-19, the Chief Minister asserted his government was the first to announce the Covid relief package ahead of all other states in the country.

"The state government was the first to announce a relief package to tune of Rs 2,272 crore," he pointed out.

He further claimed that over 11.88 lakh farmers were provided over Rs 7,741 crore crop loan interest waiver for the year 2020-21 in the state by the Central government.

He added that the state government has already released about Rs 496 crore towards farm loan interest subsidy scheme, which shows that the ruling BJP cares for the farmers and poor in the state.

First Published: Thu, September 17 2020. 06:24 IST

