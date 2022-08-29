JUST IN
Business Standard

Karnataka CM instructs DCs to release house, crop damage relief money

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai instructed deputy commissioners of districts to distribute compensation for crop loss and house damage immediately to those affected by rains

Topics
Karnataka | Karnataka government | Crop damages

ANI  General News 

Basavaraj Bommai, Karnataka CM
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai instructed deputy commissioners of districts to distribute compensation for crop loss and house damage immediately to those affected by rains.

The Chief Minister held a video conferencing with Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and Superintendents of Police (SPs) of those districts which have been receiving heavy rains in the last three days and asked them to take measures.

A survey must be undertaken immediately and take repair works wherever necessary, CM Bommai said.

The districts which have huge waterbodies must be extra vigilant to prevent any deaths, he said.

He also directed the DCs' and SPs' of Ramanagara, Mandya and Mysuru districts must allow vehicles on the alternate routes from today itself because of waterlogging on Mysore-Bengaluru National Highway due to heavy rains.

Bommai said roads and bridges damaged due to rains must be repaired immediately and officials concerned must work in coordination, a power supply must be restored whenever there has been a disruption of power, and quality food must be served to people taking shelter at the care centres.

First Published: Mon, August 29 2022. 08:24 IST

