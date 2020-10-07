Karnataka conducts over 100,000 Covid-19 tests in a day, eyes 150,000

-
ALSO READ
Karnataka to triple Covid-19 testing; Labs to be set up in PPP model
Karnataka is clocking over 50,000 Covid-19 tests per day, crossed 2.5 mn
Karnataka reports biggest single day spike of 9,860 Covid-19 cases
7,571 new Covid-19 cases in Karnataka; Bengaluru tally at 100,000-mark
Telangana needs to increase Covid-19 tests: Union Minister G K Reddy
-
Karnataka Medical Education
Minister K Sudhakar on Wednesday said the state conducted 1.04 lakh coronavirus tests in a single day on October 6, and the government's aim was to increase the number of tests to 1.5 lakh per day.
In a tweet, Sudhakar said, "Karnataka conducted 1,04,348 Covid-19 tests in a single day on Tuesday. 55,690 RT-PCR & other method tests were conducted across 146 labs in the state & 48,658 Rapid Antigen Tests were conducted across 30 districts"
We will soon increase the tests to 1.5 lakh per day, he added.
As of October 6 evening, cumulatively 6.57 lakh COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 9,461 deaths and 5.33 lakh discharges, the health department's bulletin said.
Bengaluru urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 2.57 lakh infections, followed by Mysuru 38,611 and Ballari 33,257.
Out of 9,993 fresh cases reported on Tuesday, a record 5,012 cases were from Bengaluru urban alone.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU