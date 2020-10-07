Ladakh coronavirus update: UT records 79 new Covid cases; 50 patients cured

-
The Union Territory of Ladakh reported 79 new coronavirus cases, taking the cumulative figure to 4720, an official bulletin said on Wednesday.
With 50 more patients cured of the disease, the number of active cases in the region stands at 1195 904 in Leh district and 291 in Kargil district, the bulletin released by the directorate of health services said.
It said 72 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Leh and another seven inKargil district during the past 24 hours.
Ladakh had reported 61 COVID-related deaths, while 3,464 patients have recovered till Tuesday evening.
The bulletin said 27 COVID patients were discharged in Kargil and 23 others in Leh on Tuesday after their successful treatment.
