Karnataka coroanvirus update: Tally crosses 600,000 with 8,856 new cases

Karnataka's Covid tally crossed the 6-lakh mark, including 1,07,616 active cases, with 8,856 new cases getting reported till Tuesday midnight, the state health bulletin said on Wednesday.
"With 8,890 patients getting discharged across the state on Tuesday, the total number of recoveries went up to 4,85,268, while 8,864 patients have succumbed to the infection till date, including 87 in the last 24 hours," said the bulletin.
Bengaluru registered 4,226 fresh cases, taking its Covid tally to 2,32,663, including 47,145 active cases, while 3,667 discharges took the total number of recoveries in the city to 1,82,581.
The city reported 24 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking its toll to 2,936 since March 8 when the pandemic broke out.
Of the 821 patients in intensive care units (ICUs) across the state, 273 are in Bengaluru hospitals, 93 in Dharwad district, 80 in Ballari, 62 in Hasan and 36 in Kalaburagi.
Of the new cases in districts, Mysuru reported 564, Hassan 446, Tumakuru 362, Shivamogga 248, Mandya 244, Belagavi 243 and Dakshina Kannada 240.
Among the discharges in the last 24 hours, Bengaluru Rural reported 655, Ballari 489, Bagalkote 468, Koppal 343, Shivamogga 325 and Dakshina Kannada 289.
--IANS
fb/arm
