Chhattisgarh coronavirus update: State adds 2,875 Covid-19 cases; 33 die

With 2,875 new COVID-19 cases and
33 more deaths, Chhattisgarh's total tally rose to 1,45,247 and the toll to 1,286 on Monday, a health official said.
The number of people who have been discharged increased to 1,16,540 after 499 people were discharged from various hospitals while 1,745 patients completed their home isolation period during the day.
The state now has 27,421 active cases, the official informed.
"The worst-hit Raipur district reported 224 new cases, taking its total count to 37,660, including 496 deaths. Janjgir-Champa district recorded 322 new cases, Raigarh 229, Korba 201, Rajnandgaon 196, Durg 163, Bastar 143 and Bilaspur 131 among other districts," he said.
Of the 33 fatalities, seven took place on Monday while 26 had taken place earlier, he added.
Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,45,247, New cases 2,875, Death toll 1,286, Recovered 1,16,540, Active cases 27,421, People tested so far 13,87,387.
