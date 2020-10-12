Karnataka coronavirus update: Recoveries outnumber new Covid-19 cases

Reversing the trend after 4 consecutive days of surge, recovery of 10,107 patients outnumbered 9,523 new cases across till Saturday night.

"With 10,107 recovering in the last 24 hours, 5,80,054 have been discharged till date from across the state, while its Covid tally rose to 7,10,309, including 1,20,270 active cases and 75 succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours taking the toll to 9,966 so far," said the state health bulletin on Sunday.

Accounting for about 50 per cent of caseload, Bengaluru registered 4,623 new cases, taking its tally to 2,81,557, including 66,854 active cases, while 2,11,358 recovered with 2,656, discharged in the last 24 hours.

The city reported 24 deaths due to the virus in a day, taking its toll to 5,364 since the pandemic broke in the southern state on March 8.

Of the 904 intensive care units (ICUs), 353 are in Bengaluru district, followed by 93 in Dharwad, 78 in Ballari, 49 in Hassan and 29 in Kalaburagi.

Of the 99,923 tests conducted, 38,731 are through rapid antigen detection and 61,192 through RT-PCR.

In the new cases reported from the districts across the state, Mysuru had 541, Hassan 463, Chitradurga 378, Belagavi 331, Tumkakuru 285, Mandya 267, Dakshina Kannada 265 and Ballari 226.

Among the discharged in the districts, Tumakuru 1,072, Kalaburagi 806, Uttara Kannada 597, Davangere 438, Hassan 420, Ballari 376, Mysuru 331, Chitradurga 318 and Bengaluru Rural 301.

--IANS

fb/pgh

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)