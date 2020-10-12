Maharashtra coronavirus update: Pune adds 1,720 new Covid-19 cases; 53 die

The COVID-19 tally in district



of rose by 1,720 fresh cases in the last 24 hours to 3,06,864, a health official said on Sunday.

With 53 deaths, the total toll in the district mounted to 7,167, he said.

A total of 1,010 patients were discharged after treatment during the day.

"Of the 1,720 cases, 630 infections were reported from the limits of Municipal Corporation, which now has 1,54,230 patients. Pimpri Chinchwad township reported 352 cases," the official said.

The cumulative count of cases in rural, civil hospital and Cantonment Board (PCB) area increased to 68,849, he added.

