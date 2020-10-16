Karnataka floods: PM Modi assures CM Yediyurappa 'all support' from Centre

-
ALSO READ
Dream come true: Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa on Ram Mandir Bhoomi Puja
Report being prepared to seek flood relief from Centre: Karnataka CM
Repeal Acts which farmers are opposed to, says Karnataka Opposition
Karnataka CM to review situation in rain, flood ravaged districts
Karnataka CM's proposal to cut down assembly session to 3-day irks oppn
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on
Friday spoke to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and assured him that the Centre stood in solidarity with the people of Karnataka, who are affected by floods triggered by heavy rains.
"Spoke to CM B S Yediyurappa Ji on the rainfall and flood situation in various parts of Karnataka.
We stand in solidarity with our sisters and brothers of Karnataka affected by the floods," the Prime Minister tweeted.
"Assured all possible support from the Centre in rescue and relief works that are underway," he added.
Floods have hit the state thrice within a span of three months, which is unprecedented in Karnataka.
The badly affected districts are Kalaburagi, Bidar, Yadgir, Ballari, Raichur, Bagalkote, Davangere, Koppal, Dakshina Kannada, Shivamogga, Udupi, Vijayapura and Belagavi.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU