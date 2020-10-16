Karnataka floods: PM Modi assures CM Yediyurappa 'all support' from Centre

Prime Minister on



Friday spoke to Chief Minister and assured him that the Centre stood in solidarity with the people of Karnataka, who are affected by triggered by heavy rains.

"Spoke to CM Ji on the rainfall and flood situation in various parts of

We stand in solidarity with our sisters and brothers of affected by the floods," the Prime Minister tweeted.

"Assured all possible support from the Centre in rescue and relief works that are underway," he added.

have hit the state thrice within a span of three months, which is unprecedented in

The badly affected districts are Kalaburagi, Bidar, Yadgir, Ballari, Raichur, Bagalkote, Davangere, Koppal, Dakshina Kannada, Shivamogga, Udupi, Vijayapura and Belagavi.

