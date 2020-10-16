Govt issues notices to e-comm firms for not showing mandatory product info

-
The government on Friday issued notices to Flipkart, Amazon and other ecommerce companies for not mandatorily displaying information, including country of origin, on products sold on their platforms.
The notices have been issued by the Department of Consumer Affairs, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.
Apart from Amazon and Flipkart, notices have also been sent to other ecommerce players, sources said.
The companies have been asked to reply to the notices within 15 days.
"It has been brought into notice that some of the e-commerce entities are not displaying the mandatory declaration on digital platforms required under the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011," said one of the similarly worded notices.
According to the notices sent to Flipkart India Pvt Ltd and Amazon Development Centre India Pvt Ltd, they are e-commerce entities and therefore, have to ensure that all mandatory declarations should be displayed on the digital and electronic network used for ecommerce transactions.
The two companies, as per the notices, have not provided the mandatory declaration and contravene the Act.
