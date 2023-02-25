JUST IN
SpiceJet introduces direct flight service from Delhi to Shillong
Congress to provide 50% reservation to SCs, STs, OBCs, women in CWC
Union Minister Nisith Pramanik's car attacked in West Bengal's Dinhata
Delhi mayor should accept report on standing committee election: BJP
Tube Investment's TI Clean Mobility to raise Rs 3,000 cr by March 2024
Pakistan govt halts clearance of bills, salaries amidst economic crisis
India pressing for resolving Ukraine conflict through diplomacy: PM Modi
India asks IMF, FSB to prepare technical paper on regulating crypto
New tea auction process to be introduced in March in north India
PM Modi, German Chancellor Scholz hold wide-ranging talks to boost ties
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
States must look into implementation of laws against domestic violence: SC
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Karnataka government employees to go on indefinite strike from March 1

The protest would be recalled only if the government passes interim orders for implementing recommendations of the seventh Pay Commission

Topics
Karnataka | Karnataka government | BJP

IANS  |  Shivamogga 

Karnataka CM, Basavaraj Bommai
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (Photo: ANI)

In a setback to the ruling BJP, Karnataka Government Employees Union has announced that the government employees will go on an indefinite strike from March 1 in the state if their demand of implementation of the seventh pay commission is not met.

C. S. Shadakshari, the President of the Union, stated that all government employees have decided to not to attend duty and launch the protest across the state.

Speaking to reporters in Shivamogga, Shadakshari said, "Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has turned a blind eye towards the government employees. The attitude of CM Bommai has saddened nine lakh government employees."

The protest will be observed by the government employees by remaining absent from work in schools, colleges, and hospitals and other institutions, he said.

The protest would be recalled only if the government passes interim orders for implementing recommendations of the seventh Pay Commission.

"If not, we will continue the agitation," Shadakshari added.

--IANS

mka/svn

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Karnataka

First Published: Sat, February 25 2023. 17:30 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU