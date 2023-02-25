JUST IN
Business Standard

SpiceJet introduces direct flight service from Delhi to Shillong

SpiceJet is the third airline to start scheduled flights from Shillong after Indigo and Alliance Air

Press Trust of India  |  Shillong 

The Delhi-bound SpiceJet airplane following its emergency landing after it caught fire mid-air, at Jai Prakash Narayan Airport, in Patna (Photo: PTI)
SpiceJet

SpiceJet has launched a direct flight service from Delhi from the Shillong, officials said on Saturday.

The airline said the Delhi-Shillong flight would operate on Monday and Friday.

"The inaugural flight landed from Delhi at the airport here with 18 passengers on Friday. The same flight took off with 12 outbound passengers," an Airport official told PTI.

He said senior government officials including transport department secretary H Kharmalki and MTC MD KL Nongbri were present.

SpiceJet is the third airline to start scheduled flights from Shillong after Indigo and Alliance Air.

SpiceJet had entered into an MoU with the Meghalaya government in January to connect the Meghalaya capital with the national capital.

Earlier, Fly Big airlines had operated the ShillongDelhi route but an MoU with them was withdrawn last year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, February 25 2023. 17:04 IST

