AI flight makes emergency landing in Mumbai as engine shuts down mid-air

-
ALSO READ
BOC Aviation Ltd delivers eight Airbus A320Neo aircraft to IndiGo
PM Narendra Mod hails Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as India's pride
Delhi IGI Airport's new arrivals terminal at T1 becomes operational
Patna-bound flight, with 139 on board, makes emergency landing at Nagpur
Legendary Kathak dancer Pandit Birju Maharaj dies aged 83 in Delhi
-
An A320neo plane of Tata Group-run Air India returned to the Mumbai airport just 27 minutes after take off as one of its engines shut down mid-air due to a technical issue, sources said on Friday.
Air India spokesperson said the passengers were flown to the destination Bengaluru after a change of aircraft on Thursday.
Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation is conducting an investigation into this incident, sources said. The A320neo planes of Air India have CFM's Leap engines on them.
The pilots of the A320neo plane received a warning about high exhaust gas temperatures on one of the engines just minutes after the aircraft's departure from the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport at 9.43 AM.
With that engine being shut down, the pilot landed back at the Mumbai airport at 10.10 AM, sources said.
When asked about the incident, Air India spokesperson said: "Air India accords top priority to safety and our crew are well adept at handling these situations. Our Engineering and Maintenance teams had immediately started looking into the issue."
"The scheduled flight had left with passengers to Bengaluru after a change of aircraft," the spokesperson added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU