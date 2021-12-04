Karnataka relaxes criteria to compensate BPL families for Covid deaths

-
The Karnataka government has relaxed the criteria for compensating BPL families for Covid-19 deaths by amending its earlier order, which removes the clause that said only those households where a 'working' member has died, would get the amount.
The government had ordered the payment of ex-gratia of Rs 1 lakh to BPL families that lose a 'working' member due to the virus infection.
An amendment has been made to the order on December 2, according to which death of any member of a BPL household, would be the eligibility criteria for the ex-gratia.
It also said that there is no age limit for ex-gratia, while earlier it was said Rs 1 lakh will be paid in case an adult member had died.
The government is said to have received more than 7,000 applications seeking the ex-gratia of Rs 1 lakh, according to official sources.
