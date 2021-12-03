Chhattisgarh sees 28 Covid-19 cases, no death; active tally now 321

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 tally reached 10,06,898 on Friday after 28 cases were detected, while the death toll remained unchanged at 13,593, an official said.

The recovery count stood at 9,92,984 as 12 people were discharged from hospitals and 23 completed home isolation, leaving the state with 321 active cases, he said.

"Durg recorded seven new cases, while Raipur saw three and Raigarh two. No fresh cases were reported in 14 districts. With 23,558 samples examined during the day, the number of tests in went up to 1,43,34,819," he added.

Chhattisgarh's figures are as follows: Positive cases 10,06,898, New cases 28, Death toll 13,593, Recovered 9,92,984, Active cases 321, today tests 23,558, Total tests 1,43,34,819.

