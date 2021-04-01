Covid cases in Karnataka breach 1-mn mark; reports 4,234 new infections

-
-
The number of COVID-19 cases
in Karnataka breached the 10 lakh mark on Thursday, with Karnataka reporting 4,234 cases and 18 more deaths, taking the death toll to 12,585, the Health department said.
The day also saw 1,599 patients getting discharged after recovery.
Bengaluru Urban alone reported 2,906 cases today.
A total of over 2,15,26,958 samples have been tested so far, out of which 1,15,732 were tested on Thursday alone.
As of April 1 evening, cumulatively 10,01,238 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 12,585 deaths and 9,57,769 discharges, a department bulletin said.
It said, out of 30,865 active cases, 30,600 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and stable, while 265 are in ICU.
Among 18 deaths reported today, 11 are from Bengaluru Urban, Dharwad 2, and one each from Kalaburagi, Mandya, Mysuru, Tumakuru and Bidar.
Bidar accounted for 218 new cases, Kalaburagi 144, Mysuru 109, Tumakuru 102, Hassan and Mandya 67, followed by others.
Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 4,37,733, followed by Mysuru 55,919 and Ballari 39,856.
Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 4,11,313, followed by Mysuru 54,077 and Ballari 38,897.
