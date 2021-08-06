Karnataka to enforce weekend curfew in districts bordering Kerala, Maha

-
Amid the rising Covid-19 cases in districts that share a border with Kerala and Maharashtra, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday announced that the state will enforce a weekend curfew and extend the night curfew by an hour from 9 p.m. till 5 a.m. every day.
After reviewing the Covid situation in the state with bureaucrats, health experts and Covid task force members at his home office 'Krishna' here, Bommai said the meeting of experts has decided to reopen schools in two phases. In the first phase, classes 9 to 12 will start from August 23.
"Even resuming classes 9-12 will be subject to some conditions such as schools will have to divide students of these classes into two batches and each batch can be allowed to attend offline classes alternatively three days a week by each batch or alternate days," the Chief Minister said.
The detailed order regarding Covid relaxations and restrictions will follow soon which will address all your (media) concerns, Bommai added.
He asserted that there will be no relaxations on mandatory RT-PCR tests. "Those who are entering from Maharashtra and Kerala will have to produce it. It is a mandatory requirement, we will not show any laxity in implementing this," he said.
