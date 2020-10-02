Karnataka has cleared projects worth Rs 22,110.84 crore in last two months

government has



cleared 147 projects that can bring in investment worth Rs 22,110.84 crore and has potential to create 54,736 jobs in the last two months, the state Industries department has said.

During the State High Level Clearance Committee (SHLCC) meeting held on September 30 under the leadership of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, six projects with an estimated investment of Rs 15,544.06 crore and employment potential of 21,028 jobs were cleared.

Out of the six, one project is of additional investment worth Rs 1,000 crore.

The State Level Single Window Clearance Committee (SLSWCC) headed by Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar on Thursday had cleared 79 projects that can bring in investment of Rs 4,597.92 crore and can create 21,169 jobs.

Among them one project is additional investment of Rs 100.50 crore.

At a similar meeting held on August 19, the SLSWCC had cleared 62 projects with an investment potential of Rs 1,968.86 crore, with an ability to create 12,539 jobs.

Four out of these 62 projects are of additional investment worth Rs 79.57 crore.

While projects with investments between Rs 15 to 100 crore are cleared by the SLSWCC, chaired by the Minister for Large and Medium Scale Industries, investments above Rs 100 crore are cleared by the SHLCC, chaired by the Chief Minister.

