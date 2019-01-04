Kauravas were test tube babies, Ravana had airports in Lanka: Andhra Uni VC

Kauravas were born due to stem cell and and also possessed knowledge about guided missiles thousands of years ago, claimed Vice-Chancellor G Nageshwar Rao at the Indian Science Friday.

He claimed the 'Dashavtar', ten avatars of Lord Vishnu, predate the Theory of Evolution given by English naturalist

At a presentation, Rao said Lord used 'astras' and 'shastras' (weapons), while Lord sent a Sudardhan Chakra to chase targets. After hitting them they would come back, he said.

This shows that the science of guided missiles is not new to and it was present thousands of years ago, the said.

Rao also said the Ramayana states that Ravan didn't just have the Pushpak Viman, but had 24 types of aircraft of varying sizes and capacities. He also had several airports in Lanka and he used these aircraft for different purposes.

Rao said that as Darwin stated life started from water the first avatar of Lord was also a fish (Matysa).

For the second avatar, he took shape of a tortoise (Kurma), an amphibious animal, the third avatar was a boar's and a human body (Varaha), the fourth was the Narsimha avatar with the of a lion and human body. He took on the human form of Vaman in the fifth avatar.

He questioned how Gandhari, the mother of Kauravas, could give birth to 100 children.

"Everybody wonders and nobody believes, how come gave birth to 100 children. How is it humanly possible? Can a woman give birth to 100 children in one lifetime," he asked.

"But now we believe we have test tube babies. Again Mahabharat says, 100 eggs were fertilised and put into 100 earthen pots. Are they not test tube babies? Stem cell research in this country was present thousands of years ago. Today, we speak about stem cell research.

"We had hundreds of Kauravas from one mother because of stem cell research and It happened a few thousand years ago. This was science in this country," he said.

In another presentation, one Dr Kannan Krishnan, who claimed to be an Indian-born Australian national, sought to debunk Albert Einstein's Theory of Relativity.

Aniket Sule, Reader at the for Science Education, a part of the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, said stem cell research, test tube babies, guided missiles, aircraft were very advanced technologies and any civilisation which possessed them, must also possess many which are absolute must for these advanced ones.

"You need electricity, metallurgy, mechanics, propulsion etc. We don't see any evidence of these," he said.

Sule noted that in the last few years, there has been an increasing trend of some people reinterpreting some poetic verses in old texts to extract any random meaning they want.

"That is exactly opposite of real research," Sule added.