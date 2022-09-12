KCR urges Centre to withdraw power reforms bill before another agitation

-
Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday demanded the Centre to withdraw the Electricity Amendment Bill 2022 before farmers stand up for another agitation.
Speaking in the State Legislative Assembly, he launched a bitter attack on Narendra Modi government for what he called its conspiracy to destroy agriculture in the name of reforms.
He said if the power reforms bill was implemented, motors have to be installed to agriculture pump sets and this would be a death-knell to farmers, who will turn labourers in their own fields.
KCR, as Rao is popularly known, appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to withdraw the power reforms bill. "Modiji, for God's sake withdraw the power reforms bill. You have the habit of making legislation and withdrawing them. You brought a land acquisition ordinance and then took it back. You brought three anti-farmer laws and later not only withdrew them but also apologised, he said.
"Take back the power reforms bill before any trouble. Before people stand up and launch another agitation, accept our demand with respect," he added.
He made it clear that Telangana will never accept installation of motors to agriculture pumpsets and would continue 24X7 supply of free electricity to the agriculture sector. He said if power reforms of the Centre are accepted, 39 lakh farmer families in the state will be badly affected.
KCR, who plans to soon launch a national political party, slammed the Modi government for its wrong and undemocratic policies and for toppling non-BJP governments in states.
He alleged that the BJP government was showing arrogance towards other parties and pointed out that it came to power at the Centre with just 36 per cent votes.
He referred to the threats by BJP leaders to create Eknath Shindes in all states ruled by non-BJP parties. He said Tamil Nadu's state BJP president gave the warning to Chief Minister M. K. Stalin.
KCR said history has seen bigger despots like Hitler, Mussolini and Napoleon. "They all were brought down and became part of history," he said and remarked that the current government at the Centre has just 18 to 20 months left.
KCR said after selling away airports, ports, railways and all other sectors, the government was now trying to hand over agriculture and electricity to corporates. "These are the two sectors remaining and there is a conspiracy to sell them too in the name of reforms. There has been a steep hike in the prices of fertilizers, seeds, diesel and other inputs. The conspiracy now is to increase the electricity tariff so that farmers will have no option left but to surrender their lands to corporates who are ready to take over them with the blessing of the government," he said.
