Telangana Minister Rama Rao dismisses 'farmhouse CM' barb against KCR

Dismissing the "farmhouse CM" criticism against Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, his son and ruling TRS Working President K T Rama Rao on Tuesday said false information was being spread about the house built in a farm.
Chief Minister Rao, popularly known as KCR, has often been accused of being a "farmhouse chief minister" by opposition BJP and Congress leaders for allegedly staying at his "farmhouse" at Erravelli village in Siddipet district and remaining inaccessible.
"KCR garu was born in a family that had hundreds of acres. One says 'farmhouse chief minister'. What farmhouse? A farm is there and a house is built in it. False information is spread by describing it as farmhouse. Because, we have a farmer's son as chief minister, so many welfare programmes are happening for ryots," Rama Rao, also a state minister, said, addressing a gathering in Kamareddy district.
Rama Rao laid the foundation stone for a new government school building at Konapur in Kamareddy district which would be built with his personal funds in the memory of his grandmother.
