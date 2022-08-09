Gujarat polls: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to visit North Gujarat on August 10

-
With the aim to expand its political influence in other states including Gujarat where elections are slated to be held later this year, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal will be on a visit to North Gujarat on August 10.
He will address a meeting at Townhall in Palanpur.
"Kejriwal will be arriving in North Gujarat on August 10 where he will hold a town hall event in Palanpur that will be attended by people from all walks of life," said AAP Gujarat spokesperson Yogesh Jadwani.
This will be Kejriwal's 10th visit to the state in the past four months and the third within 10 days. Prior to this, Kejriwal had visited Surat and Veraval in Gir Somnath, and then, Jamnagar and Chhota Udepur.
Earlier on August 7, Delhi CM held a rally in Bodeli where he slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress and made a bunch of promises ranging from providing a free electricity supply to improving the healthcare services in the state.
Speaking at the rally, Kejriwal said, "Change the politics of Gujarat. This (I Love You) ILU-ILU politics of BJP and Congress will stop. Voting for Congress means voting for BJP. Congress leaders will switch to BJP before or after elections. This election is directly between AAP and BJP."
Notably, on February 14, 2014, Kejriwal resigned as Chief Minister after failing to table the Jan Lokpal Bill in the Delhi Assembly. He recommended the dissolution of the Assembly. Later, Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party had won 67 of the 70 constituencies in the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections, leaving the BJP with three seats and the INC with none. In those elections, he was again elected from the New Delhi constituency, defeating Nupur Sharma by 31,583 votes. He took oath on February 14, 2015, as Delhi's chief minister for a second time at Ramlila Maidan. Since then his party has passed the Jan Lokpal Bill though with some differences.
Meanwhile, Jamnagar former mayor and senior BJP leader Kanaksinh Jadeja joined AAP during the two-day visit of Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal.
