Kejriwal govt to provide educational support to Tihar Jail inmates

-
ALSO READ
Tihar inmate swallows mobile phone during checking: Police
Sushil Kumar to give wrestling classes to fellow inmates in Tihar
Pakistan summons Indian Charge d'Affaires over charges against Yasin Malik
46 inmates, 43 staffers of three jails in Delhi test positive for Covid
'Revenge in 2 days': Neeraj Bawana gang's threat on Sidhu Moose Wala murder
-
To help Tihar Jail inmates reintegrate better with the society after completion of their jail term, the Kejriwal government will now provide them with skill training and educational support. Prior to this, Delhi Government school teachers will study their educational background and potential skills.
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia held a meeting with the DG (Prison) Sandeep Goel, Secretary, Education, Ashok Kumar and senior officials of the Education department including the teachers working with jail inmates on Thursday, to discuss the details of the project.
Speaking about this project, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, ''Our government believes that the right education is the only way to set the right mindset among people and help them lead a better and meaningful life. There are nearly 20,000 inmates in Tihar Jail who are serving their terms. We now need to understand their educational background and their own interests in future education or skilling.''
While giving details about the project, Manish Sisodia said, ''Under this project, our teachers will talk to the inmates to understand their educational background and skill needs, and accordingly, new programmes will be designed for them. Further, the study will also help the government understand the gaps in the education system, due to which crimes are still happening in the society.''
Manish Sisodia also directed the teachers to interact very diligently and sensitively. He also added that teachers should ensure that they are able to understand inmates' unique skills to the table during conversation and highlight their areas of interest for working in future.
It is to be noted that the Delhi government already runs an educational programme in Tihar jail and its additional complexes in Rohini and Mandoli, where government teachers have been appointed by the Directorate of Education and are taking classes weekly. Now, these teachers will support the government with this study.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU