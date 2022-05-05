DMK MPs to contribute one month's salary towards Sri Lanka aid

-
ALSO READ
Sri Lanka faces worst currency depreciation, tourism affected: Lanka IOC MD
Sri Lanka to ease regulations over control of foreign earnings conversion
EAM Jaishankar on 4-day visit to Maldives and Sri Lanka starting today
Sri Lanka settles sovereign bond payment as reserves dwindle
Timely help from India rescues Sri Lanka from economic crisis
-
DMK members of Parliament will donate their one month's salary towards aid for the crisis-hit Sri Lanka, the party said on Thursday.
This follows an appeal from Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, also president of the ruling DMK, for donations to help the Lankan people, even as the party has already announced Rs one crore towards this purpose.
"The DMK's Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs will contribute their one month's salary to the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund," a party release said.
Stalin had on Tuesday appealed to the people to donate to the Tamil Nadu government to buy essentials such as food and ship it to Sri Lanka to help its people, who are battling the impact of a battered economy.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU