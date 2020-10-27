Kejriwal inaugurates 15-TPD waste-to-energy plant at Ghazipur market

-
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday inaugurated a 15-TPD waste-to-energy plant at the Ghazipur poultry market which will produce 1,500 units of power a day from November 20.
Kejriwal said many such plants are needed in the city to prevent dumping of waste at landfill sites.
"There are three mountains of waste in Delhi (Bhalswa, Ghazipur and Okhla). This is a small plant which can process only 15 tonnes of waste to produce 1,500 units of electricity. Many such small plants are needed in Delhi," he said.
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the responsibility of waste management lies with the MCD, "but they have failed in their duty".
Environment Minister Gopal Rai said it was only the AAP government which has been fighting pollution around the year.
"In view of the same, we have introduced a new model which will enable us to produce energy and manure by recycling the waste generated in the city," he said.
